AP Looks to Rebuild Singapore Trust as Chandrababu Targets Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has raised serious concerns over the strain in relations with Singapore during the previous YSRCP government. He stated that the state now faces the challenge of rebuilding trust with a country that has long shown a positive outlook towards Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a dinner meeting with ministers ahead of their official visit to Singapore, the Chief Minister said that the earlier administration led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had driven away Singapore-based partners who were involved in key development projects. He noted that convincing them to return is proving to be a difficult task.

The ministerial delegation is scheduled to visit Singapore from the 21st to the 27th of this month. The objective of the visit is to study advanced governance models and administrative systems that have made Singapore a global benchmark in efficient public service delivery.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed that Andhra Pradesh must adopt global best practices to deliver faster and corruption-free services. He urged ministers to closely observe Singapore’s systems and bring back actionable insights. He recalled that several urban management practices, including night-time road cleaning and large-scale urban greenery initiatives, were inspired by Singapore and later implemented in Indian cities.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the missed opportunity in Amaravati. He pointed out that Singapore firms were initially involved in developing the capital’s startup area. However, due to policy shifts and pressure during the previous regime, those firms exited the project. According to state leaders, if those partnerships had continued, Amaravati could have emerged as a major economic zone similar to global investment hubs.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav echoed this sentiment. He stated that Singapore is currently developing an economic zone in Malaysia due to space constraints. He suggested that Andhra Pradesh could have benefited from a similar initiative if earlier collaborations had not been disrupted.

The Chief Minister advised ministers to share their learnings with other officials after returning from the tour. He also emphasised the importance of continuous learning and staying up to date on governance.