AP Minister Nadendla Manohar Takes a Stand Against PDS Rice Smuggling

Andhra Pradesh’s Civil Supplies Minister, Nadendla Manohar, has announced plans to install AI-powered cameras in buffer godowns storing subsidized rice. This move aims to curb the rampant smuggling of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, which has become a significant issue in the state. During a recent assembly session, Manohar addressed questions raised by MLAs Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, Kondababu, Koona Ravikumar, and Venigandla Ramu, among others. He revealed that check posts have been set up near Kakinada Anchorage Port to prevent illegal transportation of PDS rice. Additionally, barges heading to sea are being thoroughly inspected to ensure no rice is smuggled out.

The state government provides free rice to 4.26 crore people every month under the ration card scheme, spending ₹46.10 per kilogram. However, Manohar criticized the previous YSRCP government for turning PDS rice into a tool for smuggling. “A mafia-like system emerged, depriving the poor of their rightful share,” he said. The current government has registered stricter cases against those involved in illegal rice transportation.

In the past six months alone, the government has seized 60,000 metric tons of rice being smuggled, compared to 76,000 metric tons seized over five years under the previous administration. Manohar emphasized the government’s efforts to control prices and ensure essential commodities are affordable. For instance, toor dal is being sold at ₹67 per kg and sugar at ₹17 per kg through subsidized stores. A Group of Ministers has also been formed to stabilize market prices and regulate the cost of daily necessities.