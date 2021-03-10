AP municipal polls: Higher polling percentage worries YSRCP!

The elections for municipalities and municipal corporations across Andhra Pradesh went off peacefully barring stray incidents of violence.

However, the higher poll percentage that was witnessed in these elections has become a subject of hot debate in political and media circles.

Most of the municipalities and municipal corporations witnessed polling percentages in the range of above 60 percent to 75 percent.

All the political parties are obtaining reports from the ground level to assess their winning chances.

However, speculations are rife in AP political and media circles that the ruling YSRCP is worried over a higher poll percentage.

This is because the higher poll percentage is generally considered as voting against the ruling party.

There is a belief that voters who are angry at the ruling party come out in large numbers to vote against it.

This was proved numerous times in various Assembly and Lok Sabha polls across India for many decades.

If this theory proves right again, then YSRCP has to prepare for the worst shock in municipal polls.

The higher poll percentage is definitely making Opposition TDP happy because they believe that people voted for TDP to express their anger at YSRCP.

Whether this theory proves right or wrong will be known only on March 14, when the counting of votes takes place.