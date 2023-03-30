AP now suffering from unemployment, free ganja supply, says Lokesh

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, is of strong opinion that the State is now suffering from major ailments like unemployment and free ganja supply to all in almost every corner of the State besides the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

Lokesh crossed the milestone of 700 km of his pada yatra on Thursday on the 55th day of his Yuva Galam at Guttur village of Penugonda Assembly segment in Satya Sai district. On this occasion sharing his experiences with media persons, Mr Lokesh said that he has been closely observing as to how the decisions taken during the TDP regime are being implemented and whether the people are happy with them are not.

For instance, the TDP has distributed washing machines for Rajaka community members and they now complain that they are getting huge power bills due to which they are facing problems. “So, I have decided to give free power supply to them at least for 500 units per month,” Lokesh added.

Similarly, women have been complaining that they are struggling to make both ends meet with skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Also, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been imposing various kinds of taxes on people which is causing untold hardships to different sections of people, Lokesh observed.

“Everywhere I found that unemployment issue is haunting the youth and this will be on top priority for the coming TDP government. Certainly proper plans will be designed to resolve this problem,” the TDP national general secretary maintained.

Stating that the TDP’s slogan is always decentralisation of development with Amaravati as the capital, Lokesh said that companies like Kia, Celkon, Adani Data Centre, Defense Academy and TCL are not in the capital region. They have been set up in various parts of the State and this is decentralisation of development, he noted.

“I can tell you that Chandrababu Naidu, then chief minister, struggled a lot to get this Kia company to Andhra Pradesh,” he said and felt that the ruling party is just buying time in the name of three capitals.

Did the YSRCP could get even a single company to the State in these four years, he asked. The YSRCP Government is much ahead of other States only in two sectors, one in murders and the other in ganja supply, he remarked.