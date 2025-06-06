x
Politics

AP-NVIDIA’s ambitious AI partnership to skill 10,000 youth

Published on June 6, 2025 by swathy

AP-NVIDIA’s ambitious AI partnership to skill 10,000 youth

Andhra Pradesh state has entered into an ambitious partnership with global AI major NVIDIA to impart Artificial Intelligence skills to youth. AP Govt aims to skill 10,000 youth in AI with the support of Nvidia.

Nvidia’s South Asia MD Vishal Dhupar met AP IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh in Amaravati on Friday. An MOU was signed between AP Govt higher officials and NVIDIA representatives in the presence of Nara Lokesh.

Artificial Intelligence is taking the world by storm, impacting almost all sectors. AI is also completely disrupting the job market, with many white collar jobs being cut across the sectors. Not just IT and ITES sectors, even those like manufacturing, health, entertainment and others are being impacted in a big way.

Owing to these rapid changes, acquiring AI skills has become essential for students and job aspirants. Therefore AP Govt has been focusing on imparting AI skills to Telugu youth. With Nvidia being a world leader in Artificial Intelligence computing, its support to AP Govt is expected to greatly benefit students and job seekers pursing AI courses and skills.

Besides skilling 10,000 youth, AP-Nvidia’s partnership also aims to promote 500 AI startups in Andhra Pradesh state. It will also provide intellectual and tech-infrastructue support for AP to set up an AI University.

