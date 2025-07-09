AP politicians need to learn manners first

The derogatory comments made by YSRCP leader and former MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy on TDP MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy have created a political storm in Andhra Pradesh, with ruling and opposition leaders attacking each other. But this is not the first time politicians in AP have indulged in loose talk and misconduct. In fact AP has such a long history of misbehavior by politicians that, teaching manners to them, is an urgent need.

It seems YSRCP has not learnt lessons even after a humiliating defeat. The badmouthing of Nara Bhuvaneswari by YSRCP leaders in Assembly, is one of the key factors in YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s defeat.

The abusive language used by Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamshi during YS Jagan’s tenure has not just hurt millions of TDP followers, but also dealt a death blow to YSRCP itself. Inspite of such bitter experience, YSRCP leaders did not seem to have learnt lessons.

But the credit of misbehavior and loose talk does not just belong to YSRCP. Even TDP and Janasena leaders also have great capabilities in hurting others sentiments with senseless talk.

TDP senior leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana made extremely objectionable comments against then Minister RK Roja couple of years ago. Even Speaker and senior leader Ayyanna Patrudu also slipped tounge several times, during YSRCP’s tenure.

TDP senior and Rayalaseema strongman JC Prabhakar Reddy also used extremely offensive language against filmstar Madhavi Latha recently.

There have also been many instances where leaders like RK Roja, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita and others launched emotional attacks on opponents.

Though harmless, even Hindupur MLA and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna also slipped tongue in public several times.

Even party chiefs have been prone to anger and outbursts in AP. Former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan have indulged in angry outbursts, not suiting their stature.

Even many leaders who regularly participate in TV debates from AP have also been indulging in offensive language, bringing disgrace to politics.

In fact TDP supremo and CM Chandrababu Naidu, who maintains a balanced attitude and composure is surely an odd man out, in a state known for loose talk and misconduct in public life.

Before uplifting people and upholding democracy, it would be better, if AP politicians first learn manners and how to behave in public life.