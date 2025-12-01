AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations

Political tension has once again surfaced in Andhra Pradesh, as the issue of six YSRCP MLCs who resigned last year has resurfaced. These MLCs had stepped down soon after the coalition government came to power, and they later shifted their loyalty to the ruling parties. They submitted their resignation letters to Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju, yet the approvals have remained pending for months.

With no progress on the matter, the MLCs approached the High Court. The court directed the Council Chairman to take a decision within four weeks, which pushed the issue back into the political spotlight.

MLCs Meet the Chairman for Clarification

In line with the court’s directions, Chairman Moshenu Raju summoned the six MLCs today to understand whether they still stand by their resignations. All six of them appeared before him, leading to an interesting interaction inside the Council. They reportedly explained why they chose to leave the YSRCP and why they felt the need to resign in the first place. The MLCs told the Chairman that they had repeatedly stated their inability to continue in the YSRCP due to what they described as “anti-people decisions” of the previous government.

Were They Lured or Was It Voluntary?

During the meeting, the Chairman asked a key question that has been discussed widely in political circles. He asked whether any inducements influenced the resignations. The MLCs firmly denied this. They said they acted voluntarily and stepped down only because they disagreed with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s policies. The Chairman advised them that their remaining tenure was short and suggested they reconsider withdrawing their resignations. He also asked if they had second thoughts about continuing in their previous party. The MLCs made it clear that they had no intention of returning to the YSRCP or continuing under Jagan’s leadership.

Decision Expected Soon

With the hearing now completed, Chairman Moshenu Raju is expected to take a decision soon on whether to accept the resignations. The political implications are significant, especially as the Council balance could shift depending on his ruling. Those who submitted their resignations include Karri Padmashri, Kalyana Chakravarthy, Marri Rajasekhar, Jayamangala Venkatramana, Zakia Khanam and Pothula Sunitha.

A formal announcement from the Chairman may come any time, and it is set to influence the unfolding political equations in Andhra Pradesh.