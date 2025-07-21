AP ready to launch free bus travel for women on Aug 15

Andhra Pradesh Govt is all set to launch free bus travel for women in the state from August 15. CM Chandrababu Naidu reviewed about the scheme preparations with officials on Monday. He ordered officials to launch ‘zero fare ticket’ travel for women at any cost on Independence Day.

Free bus travel for women is one of the poll promises of TDP alliance. Free travel for women is already being implemented in Telangana and Karnataka states. But several complaints are arising in Telangana, which implemented scheme in haste. Unlike Telangana, AP Govt has done extensive study before the launching of scheme.

Learning from the experiences of Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme for women in neighboring Telangana, Chandrababu Govt is devising the scheme as a foolproof welfare initiative.

While Revanth Reddy Sarkar is successfully running Mahalakshmi free bus travel for women scheme, it is also facing several complaints on the scheme.

The reason for complaints, has been hasty implementation of scheme, immediately a day after Revanth Reddy was sworn in as CM. As the passenger rush increased unprecedentedly due to free travel, complaints of overcrowding and lack of sufficient buses came up in Telangana.

Another major complaint is misbehavior of TGSRTC bus conductors and drivers; men complaining lack of seats for them, as major part of the bus is being occupied by women, due to increased rush. Moreover Revanth Reddy Sarkar is bearing the burden of free travel. More than Rs 4,300 Cr have been allocated towards Mahalakshmi free bus travel scheme FY 2025-26 in Telangana budget.

After carefully assessing the benefits and challenges of Mahalakshmi free bus scheme, Chandrababu Naidu Sarkar has come up with a detailed report over the estimated number of passengers increase, once the women are offered free travel.

While the total AP population is 5.25 Cr, women account for 2.62 Cr. Govt came up with the estimate that, women travels account for 43.06 Cr trips per annum in short to medium distance buses – Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu and City buses now. It is expected to rise to 75.51 Cr trips, if free travel is introduced.

Incase of long distance buses – Express and Metro Express – women make about 6.85 trips per annum. This number is expected to rise to 13.39 Cr, if free bus travel for women is launched in AP.

To cater to potential increase in passengers, additionally 2,045 buses will be needed, costing about Rs 996 Cr on exchequer.

To face the increased burden, Chandrababu Govt is planning to introduce Electric (EVs) buses, as they are expected to decrease the operational and maintenance costs. Govt is also exploring variosu other options through APSRTC can earn additional revenues, to make up for free travel for fairer sex.

CM Chandrababu is taking personal care on the scheme and reviewing every aspect, to ensure that it is implemented without any negative remarks