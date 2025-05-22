x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family

Published on May 22, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family
image
Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic
image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands

AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family

Andhra Pradesh Revenue authorities in Kadapa district have successfully recovered 63 acres of encroached forest land from the estate belonging to YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s family members. The operation marks a significant step in the state government’s efforts to reclaim illegally occupied public lands.

The reclaimed land is located near Sugali Bidi village in CK Dinne mandal, adjacent to the Sajjala estate. While the family legitimately owns 184 acres of patted land where their estate operates, investigations revealed systematic encroachment of adjoining government forest areas over several decades.

Survey number 1629 contains 11,000 acres of designated forest land, from which Sajjala family members allegedly incorporated 63 acres into their private estate. The encroached area includes 52.40 acres of reserved forest land and 5.16 acres of Paayavanka reservoir land.

The encroachment extended beyond forest areas to include lands allocated for economically disadvantaged communities. Bokke Rajaanayak, a resident of Sugali Bidi village, lost 2.5 acres of assigned land that was originally granted to his mother under government welfare schemes.

Despite filing over 50 complaints with state authorities since 2022, Rajaanayak’s grievances remained unaddressed and everything changed when the TDP coalition government came to power. Rajaanayak kept writing letters to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM until they couldn’t ignore it anymore. The government ordered a proper investigation.

When the government ordered an investigation, Sajjala Sandeep Reddy initially sought High Court intervention to halt the inquiry. However, following court directives, the state government established a three-member committee to conduct a comprehensive survey.

The two-month investigation confirmed extensive unauthorized occupation of government lands. Officials discovered that the encroached areas contained mango and sapota orchards, a guest house, and four worker accommodation sheds.

CK Dinne Tehsildar Nageshwar Rao has formally taken possession of the recovered lands and installed government boundary markers. District Collector has directed criminal proceedings against those responsible for the encroachment.

Police complaints are expected to be filed within the next two days as authorities prepare to pursue legal action. This recovery operation demonstrates the current administration’s commitment to protecting government assets and ensuring equitable land distribution.

Previous Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic
else

TRENDING

image
Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic
image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film

Latest

image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family
image
Dhanush In APJ Abdul Kalam’s Biopic
image
Aamir Khan lines up Six New Films
image
Vijay Sethupathi about Puri Jagannadh’s Film
image
Sandeep Reddy’s loses Cool for Deepika’s demands

Most Read

image
AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family
image
MTECH Student to Maoist Commander: The Life Story of Nambala Keshava Rao
image
Prabhas to resume the shoot of Fauji

Related Articles

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly