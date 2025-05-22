AP Revenue Officials Reclaim 63 Acres of Forest Land from YSRCP Sajjala’s Family

Andhra Pradesh Revenue authorities in Kadapa district have successfully recovered 63 acres of encroached forest land from the estate belonging to YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s family members. The operation marks a significant step in the state government’s efforts to reclaim illegally occupied public lands.

The reclaimed land is located near Sugali Bidi village in CK Dinne mandal, adjacent to the Sajjala estate. While the family legitimately owns 184 acres of patted land where their estate operates, investigations revealed systematic encroachment of adjoining government forest areas over several decades.

Survey number 1629 contains 11,000 acres of designated forest land, from which Sajjala family members allegedly incorporated 63 acres into their private estate. The encroached area includes 52.40 acres of reserved forest land and 5.16 acres of Paayavanka reservoir land.

The encroachment extended beyond forest areas to include lands allocated for economically disadvantaged communities. Bokke Rajaanayak, a resident of Sugali Bidi village, lost 2.5 acres of assigned land that was originally granted to his mother under government welfare schemes.

Despite filing over 50 complaints with state authorities since 2022, Rajaanayak’s grievances remained unaddressed and everything changed when the TDP coalition government came to power. Rajaanayak kept writing letters to the Chief Minister and Deputy CM until they couldn’t ignore it anymore. The government ordered a proper investigation.

When the government ordered an investigation, Sajjala Sandeep Reddy initially sought High Court intervention to halt the inquiry. However, following court directives, the state government established a three-member committee to conduct a comprehensive survey.

The two-month investigation confirmed extensive unauthorized occupation of government lands. Officials discovered that the encroached areas contained mango and sapota orchards, a guest house, and four worker accommodation sheds.

CK Dinne Tehsildar Nageshwar Rao has formally taken possession of the recovered lands and installed government boundary markers. District Collector has directed criminal proceedings against those responsible for the encroachment.

Police complaints are expected to be filed within the next two days as authorities prepare to pursue legal action. This recovery operation demonstrates the current administration’s commitment to protecting government assets and ensuring equitable land distribution.