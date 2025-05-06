AP Setting Up MSME Parks in All Constituencies – A First in India

Andhra Pradesh Minister TG Bharat announced that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will earn the distinction of establishing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) parks in all constituencies across Andhra Pradesh – a first-of-its-kind initiative not seen in any other state in the country.

The Minister, along with Pandyam MLA Gowrava Charitha, inaugurated an MSME park near Guttapadu village in Orvakallu mandal of Kurnool district, established at a cost of 38 crore rupees. Speaking at the event, Bharat emphasised that these parks will create significant local employment opportunities.

The Minister also revealed that a railway line from Dupadu to Betamcherla would be established soon, further boosting the region’s connectivity and development potential.

“When Chandrababu Naidu committed to creating 20 lakh jobs in five years, he thought of building an ecosystem where establishing projects, both small and large, would be possible in all areas,” explained Bharat.

He highlighted the importance of this initiative: “Having a park is crucial because it attracts factories, which in turn create jobs. Without the concept of setting up MSME parks across all 175 constituencies, industrial development would be limited to certain areas near courts or existing industrial zones.”

“This is a great vision to generate local employment opportunities in all constituencies. To my knowledge, no one in India has had such a thought before – this credit goes exclusively to Chandrababu Naidu,” the Minister stated, praising the Chief Minister’s innovative approach to decentralised industrial development.