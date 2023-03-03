AP signs MoUs worth Rs 11.87 lakh cr investment

The Andhra Pradesh government had signed MoUs worth Rs 11,87,756 crore on the first day of the two-day Global Investment Summit which started at Visakhapatnam on Friday. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy formally inaugurated the summit.

Top industrialists of the country including Mukesh Ambani, KM Birla, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Puneet Dalmia, Sanjeev Bajan, BVR Mohan Reddy, GM Rao of GMR group, Preetha Reddy were present on the first day of the summit.

Jagan Mohan Reddy offered the resources available in the state to the investors and asked them to invest in the state. He also promised hassle free governance for the industries and said he would be a phone call away for any investor in the state.

The chief minister also told them that AP is the only state that would have three industrial corridors passing through. He explained the rail, road, air and waterways connected in the state that would be an added advantage.

The chief minister also told them that the government had established village and ward secretariats which are providing 540 services. He said that every village secretariat would attend to the requests of the industrialists on infrastructure and other issues.

Union Minister for highways, Nitin Gadkari, who was also present on the first day said that the Union government would spend Rs 20,000 crore to provide improved road connectivity in the state.

Mukesh Ambani of the Reliance Group announced that his group would establish a 10 gigawatts solar energy plant in the state, besides investing Rs 8.25 lakh crore in the energy sector.