AP streets may plunge into darkness, says Pattabhi

Streets in Andhra Pradesh are soon to plunge into darkness if the State Government does not clear the Rs 651.55 cr dues which have been pending for the past four years to the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), said TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Thursday.

With the inefficiency of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, another major project which glittered during Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, may soon fade out, Pattabhiram told media persons at the party headquarters. During the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu ensured that the whole State, including the rural areas, should shine and thus installed LED bulbs for all the streetlights across the State.

Since the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has not cleared the dues of Rs 651.55 cr which have been pending for the past four years, the Centrally sponsored EESL may disconnect the supply to these street-lights. Already the EESL served legal notice on the State Government to clear the dues, Pattabhi said.

Is the State Government not feeling ashamed to receive these legal notices, he said and stated that since the dues to this Central organisation have not been cleared for the past four years will any other Central organisation extend loans to the State. Why Mr Jagan who borrows lakhs of crores from various sources is unable to clear the Rs 651 cr dues for four years, Pattabhi asked.

Chief Secretary, Jawahar Reddy, who was then heading the Panchayat Raj Department, knows pretty well how the TDP government successfully maintained the LED lights, Pattabhiram said. It is Jawahar Reddy who has then stated that with the installation of LED lights the State Government can annually save Rs 180 cr and 300 million units power. Since Jawahar Reddy knows all the details why he cannot brief the State Government all these details, he asked.

Except for looting the public properties and State exchequer, Jagan Mohan Reddy is not interested in doing such useful things, the TDP spokesman remarked. With such inefficient activities the prestige of the State is now at stake which will have a serious impact on the people, Pattabhi felt.

Making it clear that even if one LED bulb is not working the State Government should take the responsibility, Pattabhira demanded that the dues to the EESL be cleared immediately and the project, shined during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, be continued.