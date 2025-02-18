AP ties up with Singhanias to upgrade Govt Schools

Andhra Pradesh Government entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania School Trust to upgrade school education and skilling ecosystem in the state.

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group met AP Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh in Amaravati on Tuesday. Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania School Trust is backed by Raymond Group.

The billionaire businessman Gautam Singhania, who runs one of the world’s largest fabric brand, had a hearty interaction with young Minister Nara Lokesh and pledged all the support needed to boost government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the MOU signed between AP Govt and Sulochana Devi Singhania School Trust, 14 schools will be chosen in Tirupati district. Singhania Trust will train the teachers in these schools in new age skills needed for better teaching like spoken English, IT capabilities and others. The training will be aimed at improving the quality of teaching staff thereby leading to imparting of worldclass education to government School students.

Already Sulochana Devi Singhania School Trust has tied up with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to improve quality of education in the schools run by the religious board. With the latest MOU, Singhanias have decided to take the initiative on much larger scale across the state. After launching its activities in Tirupati, the Trust is planning to expand to Amaravati, Kakinada and Vishakapatnam areas.

Smt Sulochana Devi Singhania School Trust aims to impact one lakh students across AP through its initiative over the next five years.