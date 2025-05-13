x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies and investors

Published on May 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer is a Heartwarming Tale
image
AP to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies and investors
image
Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to make Big Profits
image
Ram Charan’s confidence on Peddi is sensational
image
Tamil Director impresses Balayya?

AP to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies and investors

Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh ordered IT Department to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies starting operations in the state. The enterprising IT Minister held a review of IT and Electronics Ministry on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

In the review, it was highlighted that about 91 IT and ITES companies have come forward to start operations in Andhra Pradesh state. Put all together, these companies will invest about Rs 91,839 Cr in AP creating about 1.41 lakh jobs.

“Due to our efforts, till now 91 companies have come forward to invest and operate in Andhra Pradesh. They have committed about Rs 91,839 Cr investments. Once all these companies become operational 1,41,407 jobs will be created. Officials should take steps to ensure that these companies are given all approvals and start operating as swiftly as possible,” said IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh speaking during the review.

“As all these companies are important ones, appoint one dedicated nodal officer for each company to coordinate with it and assit them in all possible ways. Nodal officers should ensure that companies and investors should not face any delay and hiccups in setting up their operations in AP,” said Nara Lokesh directing the senior offiicials of IT and Electronics Ministry, AP Technology Services and AP Economic Development Board.

Nara Lokesh instructed officials to communicate and coordinate with investing companies proactively, as Chandrababu Govt is aiming to create 5 lakh jobs in IT and Electronics sectors in AP over the next five years.

Next Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer is a Heartwarming Tale Previous Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to make Big Profits
else

TRENDING

image
Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer is a Heartwarming Tale
image
Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to make Big Profits
image
Ram Charan’s confidence on Peddi is sensational

Latest

image
Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer is a Heartwarming Tale
image
AP to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies and investors
image
Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam to make Big Profits
image
Ram Charan’s confidence on Peddi is sensational
image
Tamil Director impresses Balayya?

Most Read

image
AP to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies and investors
image
AP’s 15% Non-Local Quota Now Reserved Only for AP Students
image
CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights