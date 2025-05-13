AP to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies and investors

Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh ordered IT Department to appoint dedicated nodal officers to facilitate IT companies starting operations in the state. The enterprising IT Minister held a review of IT and Electronics Ministry on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

In the review, it was highlighted that about 91 IT and ITES companies have come forward to start operations in Andhra Pradesh state. Put all together, these companies will invest about Rs 91,839 Cr in AP creating about 1.41 lakh jobs.

“Due to our efforts, till now 91 companies have come forward to invest and operate in Andhra Pradesh. They have committed about Rs 91,839 Cr investments. Once all these companies become operational 1,41,407 jobs will be created. Officials should take steps to ensure that these companies are given all approvals and start operating as swiftly as possible,” said IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh speaking during the review.

“As all these companies are important ones, appoint one dedicated nodal officer for each company to coordinate with it and assit them in all possible ways. Nodal officers should ensure that companies and investors should not face any delay and hiccups in setting up their operations in AP,” said Nara Lokesh directing the senior offiicials of IT and Electronics Ministry, AP Technology Services and AP Economic Development Board.

Nara Lokesh instructed officials to communicate and coordinate with investing companies proactively, as Chandrababu Govt is aiming to create 5 lakh jobs in IT and Electronics sectors in AP over the next five years.