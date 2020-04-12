AP to buy 16 cr masks to give it to for every person

The Andhra Pradesh government here on Sunday decided to provide protective masks to every resident to block spread of coronavirus and ordered procurement of 16 crore masks.

At the coronavirus review meeting, presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials said 32,349 people had been referred for tests after the third household survey in the state.

By Saturday, 1.43 crore of the the 1.47 crore households had been surveyed. The health officials prescribed tests for 9,107 people during the survey.

As of Sunday, the state has reported 417 Covid-19 cases. Of this, 13 have foreign travel history and 12 are their contacts. 199 cases are of people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi between March 15-17 and 161 who came in thier contact.

Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary (health) Jawahar Reddy were among those who attended the review meeting.