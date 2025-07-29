x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:

Published on July 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Public Good vs Fiscal Pressure: TGSRTC and APSRTC Walk a Tightrope in Reforming Public Transport
image
Jagan Reddy Wins Legal Battle Against Mother and Sister Over Company Shares
image
AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:
image
Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?
image
Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director

AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:

Andhra Pradesh will soon get a YouTube Academy to train content creators. AP Govt entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tesseract US Inc and YouTube India to set up creators skilling academy in the state.

As creators economy is booming, AP IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh interacted with Tesseract and YouTube representatives, as part of his Singapore tour. Stressing on the need for skilling and training for content creators, Nara Lokesh convinced Tesseract and YouTube to set up an academy in AP.

Youtube Academy India head Arjun Doraiswamy, Tesseract US Inc president Teja Dharma, AP IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar signed MOU in the presence of IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday in Singapore.

According to the MOU, while AP Govt provides space, physical Infrastructure will be set up by Tesseract. Google and YouTube personnel will take up the responsibility of skilling content creators.

According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) India’s creator economy is expected to grow into USD 1 trillion market by 2030, offering huge career and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people of all ages.

Next Jagan Reddy Wins Legal Battle Against Mother and Sister Over Company Shares Previous Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?
else

TRENDING

image
Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?
image
Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director
image
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan unleashes acting prowess in the historical blockbuster Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Latest

image
Public Good vs Fiscal Pressure: TGSRTC and APSRTC Walk a Tightrope in Reforming Public Transport
image
Jagan Reddy Wins Legal Battle Against Mother and Sister Over Company Shares
image
AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:
image
Two Options for Allu Arjun after Atlee?
image
Gopichand to introduce a Stunt Master as Director

Most Read

image
Public Good vs Fiscal Pressure: TGSRTC and APSRTC Walk a Tightrope in Reforming Public Transport
image
Jagan Reddy Wins Legal Battle Against Mother and Sister Over Company Shares
image
AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit