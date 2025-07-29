AP to get YouTube Creator Academy:

Andhra Pradesh will soon get a YouTube Academy to train content creators. AP Govt entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tesseract US Inc and YouTube India to set up creators skilling academy in the state.

As creators economy is booming, AP IT, Electronics and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh interacted with Tesseract and YouTube representatives, as part of his Singapore tour. Stressing on the need for skilling and training for content creators, Nara Lokesh convinced Tesseract and YouTube to set up an academy in AP.

Youtube Academy India head Arjun Doraiswamy, Tesseract US Inc president Teja Dharma, AP IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar signed MOU in the presence of IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday in Singapore.

According to the MOU, while AP Govt provides space, physical Infrastructure will be set up by Tesseract. Google and YouTube personnel will take up the responsibility of skilling content creators.

According to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) India’s creator economy is expected to grow into USD 1 trillion market by 2030, offering huge career and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people of all ages.