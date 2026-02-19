x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools

Published on February 19, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Video : Nawab Cafe Movie Team Interview
image
Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full

AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools

Andhra Pradesh is taking a bold and progressive step in the field of public education by introducing an AI Tutor system in government schools. The state’s decision to integrate Artificial Intelligence into classrooms reflects its commitment towards future-ready learning.

The initiative is being developed in collaboration with IIT Madras. The formal agreement between the School Education Department and IIT Madras is set to be signed at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi on the 20th of this month. Notably, IIT Madras will extend its technological support to government schools free of cost. The department will provide its academic content, which will then be transformed into an interactive digital learning system and delivered directly to students.

The AI Tutor is designed to strengthen classroom education and promote independent learning. It will align with the existing syllabus and offer conversational teaching through voice and text interaction. Students can engage with the platform in Telugu, English, and Hindi. It will function through mobile applications, web platforms, and WhatsApp interfaces, ensuring easy access across urban and rural areas alike.

One of the most powerful aspects of the AI Tutor is its ability to understand each student’s learning pattern. After completing lessons, students will receive questions. Their answers will help the system assess comprehension levels and identify gaps. The technology will provide personalised support based on past performance, ensuring that no student is left behind. It reduces the need for external remedial coaching and strengthens understanding within the classroom itself.

Access to the system will not be limited to personal devices. Students can use school computer labs, and in select institutions, dedicated tablets have been arranged to facilitate smooth implementation. This blended access model ensures inclusivity and equal opportunity.

Introducing Artificial Intelligence at the school level also prepares students for a technology-driven future. As AI becomes an essential part of workplaces across sectors, early exposure ensures that students not only understand the technology but also learn to use it responsibly.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s educational reforms. By combining academic content with intelligent technology, the state is laying the foundation for a smarter and more inclusive learning ecosystem. If implemented effectively, the AI Tutor could become a model for digital education across the country and position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of innovation in public schooling.

Next Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full Previous No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !
else

TRENDING

image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full

Latest

image
Postponement Fear: The Biggest Stress for Producers
image
Video : Hero Suhas Exclusive Interview PROMO
image
Prabhas, Prasanth Varma’s Film Very Much On
image
Video : Nawab Cafe Movie Team Interview
image
Dil Raju’s Distribution Chart getting Full

Most Read

image
AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools
image
No Public Support for KCR’s Inner circle !
image
Raghurama Krishnam Raju Sends ₹1 Crore Defamation Notice to Sakshi Media

Related Articles

Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree