AP to Sign AI Tutor Deal with IIT Madras on 20th to Transform Government Schools

Andhra Pradesh is taking a bold and progressive step in the field of public education by introducing an AI Tutor system in government schools. The state’s decision to integrate Artificial Intelligence into classrooms reflects its commitment towards future-ready learning.

The initiative is being developed in collaboration with IIT Madras. The formal agreement between the School Education Department and IIT Madras is set to be signed at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi on the 20th of this month. Notably, IIT Madras will extend its technological support to government schools free of cost. The department will provide its academic content, which will then be transformed into an interactive digital learning system and delivered directly to students.

The AI Tutor is designed to strengthen classroom education and promote independent learning. It will align with the existing syllabus and offer conversational teaching through voice and text interaction. Students can engage with the platform in Telugu, English, and Hindi. It will function through mobile applications, web platforms, and WhatsApp interfaces, ensuring easy access across urban and rural areas alike.

One of the most powerful aspects of the AI Tutor is its ability to understand each student’s learning pattern. After completing lessons, students will receive questions. Their answers will help the system assess comprehension levels and identify gaps. The technology will provide personalised support based on past performance, ensuring that no student is left behind. It reduces the need for external remedial coaching and strengthens understanding within the classroom itself.

Access to the system will not be limited to personal devices. Students can use school computer labs, and in select institutions, dedicated tablets have been arranged to facilitate smooth implementation. This blended access model ensures inclusivity and equal opportunity.

Introducing Artificial Intelligence at the school level also prepares students for a technology-driven future. As AI becomes an essential part of workplaces across sectors, early exposure ensures that students not only understand the technology but also learn to use it responsibly.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s educational reforms. By combining academic content with intelligent technology, the state is laying the foundation for a smarter and more inclusive learning ecosystem. If implemented effectively, the AI Tutor could become a model for digital education across the country and position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of innovation in public schooling.