AP to speed up works on ports, fishing harbours ahead of elections

The state government is geared up to complete or speed up the ports and fishing harbours work ahead of the 2024 general election. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Thursday, where he directed the officials to ensure that works are grounded and a couple of fishing harbours are completed.

The officials informed Jagan that the Rs 3,736 crore Ramayapatnam Port will have 19 berths with a cargo handling capacity of 138 million metric tons annually. The south and north breakwater works are nearing completion, and the dredging and reclamation works would be completed by September. In the first phase, the port will have four berths with a cargo handling capacity of 34 million tons annually, they said.

Machilipatnam Port, being built with an estimated expenditure of Rs 5,155 crore, will be equipped with 16 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 115 million metric tons and in the first phase, it will have four berths with a cargo handling capacity of 35 million tons annually. The works relating to ground improvement and south and north breakwater are in full swing.

The officials also explained that the works relating to the first two berths at the Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district are progressing rapidly. The Port, being built with a cost of Rs 4,361 crore, will have 10 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 83 million metric tons. In the first phase, the port will have 4 berths with a cargo handling capacity of 83 million metric tons annually.

On fishing harbours, the officials said that the works at Uppada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Juvvaladinne have been completed up to 55.46 percent, 56.22 percent, 62 percent and 86 percent respectively. The Juvvaladinne fishing harbour will be ready in 40 days.

He was informed that the construction works of jetty at Nelaturu in Nellore district and the works of fish land centres at Bheemili, Rajaiah Peta in Anakapalli district, Chintapalli in Vizianagaram district, Rayadaruvu in Tirupati district, Dondavaka in Anakapalli district and Uppulanka in Kakinada district are in progress.