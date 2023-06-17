AP turned into crime capital of India, says Lokesh

Coming down heavily on the Director General of Police (DGP) for claiming that there is no increase in the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday felt that the State has already turned into the crime capital of India.

In a press note released during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh told the DGP to view the ongoing criminal incidents as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer but not from the ruling YSRCP angle. It is unfortunate that evil crimes like murders, kidnaps and raping incidents are being viewed as voluntary services, Lokesh commented in a sarcastic manner.

“Only on Friday you have certified yourself that there is no increase in the crime rate and that the law and order is completely under control. What about the setting afire the 10th standard boy, Amarnath, so inhumanly at Uppalavaripalem of Cherukupalli mandal in Bapatla district by the local YSRCP worker, Venkateswara Reddy. Is it not a crime,” Lokesh asked and said that the only mistake that Amarnath committed was that he questioned Venkateswara Reddy for harassing his sister.

Observing that these many atrocities have not been reported even in old Bihar, Lokesh pointed out the murder of a Dalit, Krishnaiah, in the home constituency of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Dalit woman was done to death again in the Chief Minister’s home district, gang rape next to the Chief Minister’s residence, a girl was raped in daylight in Nellore and the abduction of the family members of an MP. “Are they not considered to be crimes or appear to be voluntary service to you,” Lokesh asked the DGP in the press note.

At Kallur campsite of Venkatagiri Assembly segment in Nellore district, Lokesh had an interaction with Yanadi community representatives. After hearing all their problems, the TDP general secretary promised to sanction pucca houses to them immediately after his party forms the coming government. He also promised Rs 1500 as monthly pension for women who crossed 18 years of age.