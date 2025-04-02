x
AP Villages Flourish Under Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

Published on April 2, 2025 by nymisha

AP Villages Flourish Under Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

After what many describe as five years of stagnation under the previous YSRCP government, Andhra Pradesh’s villages are witnessing unprecedented development under the coalition government led by CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. In just ten months, rural areas have experienced a transformation that surpasses the achievements of the entire previous five-year administration.

The current administration has constructed 4,000 kilometers of cement roads using Employment Guarantee Scheme funds, compared to just 884 kilometers during the previous government’s entire term. Additionally, 28,000 mini gokulams (cattle sheds) have been built to support rural livelihoods, with another 30,300 high-quality structures setting new records for rural development.

Under Pawan Kalyan’s leadership, the government has developed fodder crops across 3,000 acres in ten months, far exceeding the 736 acres developed during the previous five years. State nurseries now house over one crore saplings ready for planting, supporting environmental sustainability alongside economic growth.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has strengthened village secretariats and organized “Palle Panduga” simultaneously across 12,218 Gram Panchayats. The state has risen to second rank nationally in implementing the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. Additionally, the Swarna Panchayat Portal has revolutionized tax collection, raising revenue from ₹8 crore to ₹810 crore.

With revived AIIB projects worth ₹2,000 crore and ambitious goals to provide tap water connections to 30 lakh households by 2028, the administration continues its mission to transform rural Andhra Pradesh into a model of development, following successful systems from Kerala.

