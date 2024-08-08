x
AP will be developed as AI hub: Nara Lokesh

Published on August 8, 2024

AP will be developed as AI hub: Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh is focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to leverage the emerging technology for better governance and living standards in the state. Highlighting his commitment towards Artificial Intelligence, young Minister announced that Andhra Pradesh will be developed as AI hub.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh held a review with senior officials of Education Department on the topic of ‘Artificial Intelligence’ on Wednesday. Stressing on the need for leveraging AI, Nara Lokesh said that by using AI, better results can be achieved in important fields like healthcare, education, governance, sustainable development and others.

The tech-savvy leader said that an AI University will be set up in Andhra Pradesh. This new age university will be established with global standards. Education Minister directed officials to work on choosing a location for setting up the AI university. He also directed them to come up with a plan of action for the same.

Saying that AI can go a long way in improving education, Minister Nara Lokesh said student passports will be given from KG to PG in AP using AI. He also said that academic calendar will be implemented in all colleges and universities without fail from next year.

