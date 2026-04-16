AP Women Ready to Lead the Nation, Says MP Byreddy Sabari in Lok Sabha

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on key bills related to women’s reservation and delimitation, Nandyal MP Byreddy Sabari highlighted the growing strength and confidence of women in the state. Sabari stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has been actively promoting women across sectors. She said women are playing a major role in the state’s economic growth and are ready to prove themselves if given the right opportunities. She spoke during the debate on the proposed bills that aim to expand constituencies and enable the implementation of women’s reservation in legislatures.

She pointed out that the Telugu Desam Party has a strong track record in supporting women. She also said that the party introduced 30 per cent reservation for women in jobs and ensured property rights for women. She also mentioned that special courts were set up to address issues faced by women. She noted that Andhra Pradesh has one of the largest networks of women’s self-help groups and has already created thousands of women entrepreneurs.

Sabari emphasised that welfare schemes in the state are designed to empower women financially. She said direct benefits and support systems have helped women achieve economic independence.

At the same time, she criticised the previous government led by Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. She alleged that women faced harassment and disrespect during that period. She referred to incidents of online abuse and said a large number of such cases targeted women. She also mentioned that even Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and Pawan Kalyan’s children were targeted.

In her closing remarks, she thanked Narendra Modi for bringing forward the women’s reservation bill. She said the legislation has the potential to transform lives and open new doors for women across the country.