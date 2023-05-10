Aparna Das joins Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sree Leela in PVT04

Talented Malayalam & Tamil film industry actor Aparna Das is all set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming film PVT04. Directed by Srikanth N Reddy and produced by S Naga Vamsi and S Sai Soujanya under the banner Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema, the film is presented by Srikara Studios. The movie also stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej, Sree Leela, and Joju George in lead roles.

Aparna Das is widely known for her versatile roles in movies such as Njan Prakashan, Manoharam, and Beast. Her recent Tamil release, Dada, has been receiving appreciation from fans and critics alike. The film’s team is thrilled to have her onboard and eager to see her showcase her skills in a new language.

In PVT04, Aparna Das plays the role of Vajra Kaleshwari Devi, a pivotal character in the movie. The team is confident that Aparna will bring her A-game to the character and do complete justice to it with her excellent acting abilities.

Overall, PVT04 promises to be an engaging entertainer with an incredible cast and an exciting storyline. With Aparna Das joining the team, the movie’s prospects have only increased. The team is eagerly awaiting the audience’s response and is confident that the movie will be a must-watch for all Telugu movie lovers. So, get ready to witness the magic of Aparna Das and the team in PVT04, coming soon to a theatre near you!