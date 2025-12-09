Apollo Hospitals Champions Health, Hope and Humanity in Telangana’s Growth Story

Under the leadership of Dr. Shobana Kamineni, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Upasana Konidela and Vishwajit Reddy, Apollo Hospitals has set in motion a transformational mission to uplift the health and well-being of every citizen in Telangana.

A multi-year investment of ₹1,700+ Crore reaffirms Apollo’s commitment not just to hospitals, but to people. From pioneering Proton Therapy to building advanced genetic labs and growing one of India’s largest Biobanks, Apollo is redefining what quality healthcare means.

But the heart of the story lies in its people. With 24,000+ direct jobs, thousands of women empowered, and youth employment on the rise, Apollo stands as a pillar of opportunity. The Total Health initiative has uplifted 2.62 lakh lives, ensuring healthcare access with dignity.

Through telemedicine, mobile medical units, and a statewide pharmacy network trusted by millions, Apollo continues to deliver care that is both accessible and compassionate. In shaping healthcare for today and tomorrow, Apollo is shaping hope—one life at a time.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSB56ITkwPj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==