Home > Politics

APSRTC’s Makeover Mission

Published on June 5, 2025 by nymisha

APSRTC’s Makeover Mission

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is giving commuters a reason to cheer by phasing out rickety old buses and introducing upgraded, comfortable vehicles. Broken windows, torn seats, and shaky handles will soon be a thing of the past as the transport giant undertakes a massive modernization drive.

Under the previous government, funds for new buses and repairs were scarce, leaving passengers to endure uncomfortable journeys. But the new administration has acted swiftly, injecting fresh energy into APSRTC’s operations. The corporation has already purchased 1,489 luxury, deluxe, and express buses, distributing them across depots statewide. These new vehicles are replacing worn-out buses on long-distance routes, offering travelers a smoother ride.

What’s truly innovative is how APSRTC is breathing new life into older buses. Instead of retiring them outright, the corporation is converting long-distance buses into city and rural services after seven years of use, well before the legal 15-year limit. This ensures passenger safety while maximizing the fleet’s utility.

To cut costs and improve quality, APSRTC has taken bus bodywork in-house. Previously, private workshops charged crores for subpar repairs that barely lasted two years. Now, the corporation’s own workshops, repurposed as dedicated bus body units, are crafting durable, galvanised iron (GI) bodies that last longer and provide better comfort.

The changes don’t stop there. APSRTC is preparing to launch 750 electric buses and has plans to repurpose 342 Super Luxury buses for city and rural routes. Women passengers will soon enjoy free travel on these services, further boosting accessibility.

