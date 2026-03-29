AR Murugadoss Lands into Trouble

Tamil director AR Murugadoss who has delivered some of the biggest super hits has been struggling to deliver a decent product. His last film was Madharaasi featuring Sivakarthikeyan and the film ended up as a debacle. The producers of the film have filed a complaint against AR Murugadoss. The complaint said that the director promised to complete the film in a budget of Rs 115 crores but the final budget touched Rs 170 crores. The makers alleged that AR Murugadoss was also focused on Salman Khan’s Sikandar and handled both the films because of which he did not complete Madharaasi on the planned budget.

The producers demanded a compensation of Rs 10 crores for making the film beyond the planned budget. AR Murugadoss has promised to lend a script to the producers of Madharaasi as compensation instead of paying Rs 10 crores. The discussions are currently going on. AR Murugadoss is yet to issue an official statement soon.