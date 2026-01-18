x
AR Rahman Clarifies Remarks on Alleged Religious Bias in Bollywood

Published on January 18, 2026 by nymisha

Renowned music composer A. R. Rahman has issued a clarification after his recent remarks on alleged religious bias in Bollywood sparked widespread debate. The controversy followed an interview with BBC Asian Network, recorded on January 14, 2026, in which Rahman reflected on changing power dynamics in the Hindi film industry. He also wondered aloud whether he may have lost projects for communal reasons, a comment that quickly triggered strong reactions.

As criticism mounted on social media, several industry voices stepped in. Lyricist Javed Akhtar said he had never witnessed any discrimination against Rahman in Mumbai. Singer Shaan and author Shobha De also rejected the suggestion of bias, with De calling the remarks risky. Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut went further, posting a sharp critique online. Others pointed to the continued dominance of leading Muslim stars in Bollywood as evidence against Rahman’s claims.

After days of silence, Rahman responded through a video posted on his official Instagram account on January 18, 2026. In the message, he said his intentions had been misunderstood. He described India as his inspiration, his teacher, and his home. He stressed that his purpose has always been to serve the country through music and never to hurt sentiments.

Rahman spoke about the creative freedom he has enjoyed in India and recalled projects that reflect his commitment to unity and cultural respect. These included performing in the presence of the Prime Minister, collaborating with young musicians from Nagaland, and building the Sunshine Orchestra. He also mentioned his ongoing work on the Ramayana project alongside Hans Zimmer, saying his focus remains on honouring the past while inspiring the future. He concluded the video with a patriotic salute.

Online reactions to the clarification were largely supportive. Many fans urged Rahman not to apologise and praised his calm response. While opinions remain divided within the industry, the response suggests that his core audience continues to stand firmly by him, viewing the video as an effort to cool tensions without fully walking back his original observations.

