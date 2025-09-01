x
AR Rahman composes memorable tracks for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Published on September 1, 2025 by swathy

AR Rahman composes memorable tracks for Ram Charan’s Peddi

Global Star Ram Charan is one of the biggest stars of Indian Cinema and he created a worldwide sensation with his upcoming magnum opus Peddi first glimpse. The cricket shot became such a viral trend that even International cricketers couldn’t hold back from mimicking it.

The makers have been continuously keeping the buzz high with remarkable updates. Now, they have announced that the first single is going to release soon. Academy award winning legendary composer AR Rahman is composing music for the film and makers promise it to be highly memorable.

Recently, the makers have shot a single on a grand scale with 1000 dancers in Jani Master’s choreography in Mysuru. The makers are promising the movie to be an incredible cinematic experience as director Buchi Babu Sana has written a script that balances all emotions while being a rural spectacular sports drama.

Also, the makers are promising it to be a landmark film for Telugu and Indian Cinema on global scale. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film on never-seen-before scale with Janhvi Kapoor as leading lady and Shiva Rajkumar in a prominent role. Peddi is set to deliver a remarkable experience from 27th March, 2026 in theatres.

