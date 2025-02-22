AR Rahman’s Big Remuneration for Ram Charan’s Film

Legendary music composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman is back to Telugu cinema after years. He is composing the music for Ram Charan’s upcoming movie tentatively titled RC16 directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. The filming is underway and there are reports that the pan-Indian film will hit the screens by the end of this year. AR Rahman already locked three tunes and the songs are ready. The legendary composer is charging Rs 8 crores for RC16. This is a big remuneration for a music composer. The team has agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for AR Rahman.

Ram Charan plays an athlete in this sports drama. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine and Sukumar is supervising the script. Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are the producers. A major portion of the shoot is happening in a special village set erected in Hyderabad. The makers are spending lavishly on the film and Ram Charan is charging big remuneration for the film.