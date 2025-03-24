Araku Coffee Flavors Reach Parliament Premises

The tantalizing aroma of Araku Coffee has made its way to the Parliament complex as part of a nationwide brand promotion campaign. Two dedicated stalls have been set up within the Parliament grounds to showcase this speciality coffee from Andhra Pradesh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju inaugurated the Araku Coffee stall at the MPs’ canteen. The Speaker has permitted these stalls to remain in the Parliament premises until the 28th of this month, providing an excellent opportunity to promote this unique coffee variety.

The stalls have been established under the management of the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Cooperative Society. When visiting Delhi, representatives bring Araku Coffee as special gifts for ministers and the Prime Minister, who have appreciated its exceptional taste and quality.

Nearly 50,000 farmers cultivate Araku Coffee using special organic farming methods, resulting in a distinctive flavour that’s difficult to find in other coffee varieties. This GI-tagged product is becoming an important export commodity from India.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort between the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Andhra Pradesh state government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This “double engine” approach aims to elevate Araku Coffee to premium status on the global stage, with support from both the Coffee Board and Tribal Affairs departments.