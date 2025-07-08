Are Hari Hara Veera Mallu Theatrical Deals Closed?

There are a lot of ongoing speculations about Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming release Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The makers have answered several questions with the trailer and the response was unanimous. The team is completely focused on theatrical deals. Social media is full of speculations about the theatrical deals of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The asking price for the theatrical deals is quite higher and the deals would be closed soon. There is some difference between the asking deals and the expected closing deals.

All the deals would be closed soon and the trailer has made the difference. The makers are expected to release the film on a comfortable note. AM Rathnam will make an official announcement about the theatrical business soon after the deals get closed. The film will get a grand and record release all over. The post-production work reached the final stages and the promotional activities will start this weekend. Pawan Kalyan will participate in a grand pre-release event. Niddhi Agerwal is the heroine and Keeravani is the music composer for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a periodic drama.