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Home > Movie News

Are Prabhas Looks in Spirit and Fauzi Similar?

Published on June 20, 2026 by swathy

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Are Prabhas Looks in Spirit and Fauzi Similar?

Prabhas is balancing the shoots of his two big films: Spirit and Fauzi. He is actively shooting for both projects by juggling between the sets of the biggies and he is maintaining almost the same look for both films. His recent appearance during the Sing Geetham promotions and a few public outings have made one thing clear, Prabhas is not changing his hairstyle or beard between the two projects.

The look has become a talking point among fans on social media after Prabhas appeared with the same rugged hairstyle and beard to promote Sing Geetham. This has led many to believe that both Spirit and Fauzi are being planned in a way that allows him to shoot simultaneously without frequent look changes.
Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features Prabhas in the role of a powerful police officer. The film stars Triptii Dimri as the female lead, while the current Hyderabad schedule is progressing with important sequences.

On the other hand, Fauzi is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and is set against a pre-Independence backdrop. The period drama is one of Prabhas’ most ambitious projects, and the makers are steadily moving ahead with the shoot reaching the final stages. Maintaining the same appearance for both films is also helping Prabhas avoid unnecessary breaks between schedules. Fauzi is expected to release in December 2026 and Spirit releases in March 2027.

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