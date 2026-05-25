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Home > Movie News

Are Thaman and Anirudh joining Hands?

Published on May 25, 2026 by swathy

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Are Thaman and Anirudh joining Hands?

Are Thaman and Anirudh joining Hands?

are thaman and anirudh join hands

A big rumor on social media started saying that top South music composers Thaman and Anirudh are joining hands for a big Bollywood project. Thaman and Anirudh are ready to come on board to score the music and background score for Salman Khan’s upcoming film that is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. While there is no official update, the speculation triggered a big debate on social media that Dil Raju has roped in Thaman and Anirudh by paying handsome remunerations.

Thaman will compose the songs and Anirudh will work on the background score for this untitled film. The shoot is happening in and around Mumbai currently. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Dil Raju, Shirish are the producers. The film is expected to release next year and is made on a record budget. More details are expected to be announced soon.

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Are Thaman and Anirudh joining Hands?

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