“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip

With the arrest of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Mithun Reddy in the high-profile AP liquor scam case, political tensions are reaching a boiling point. As the investigation deepens, exposing alleged money trails, hawala links, and abuse of power, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seems to have rattled its opponents. The desperation is now evident in public statements by YSRCP leaders, particularly from former minister Ambati Rambabu.

In a recent public remark laced with frustration and sarcasm, Rambabu questioned, “Are we anti-national forces?” He went on to say, “Time keeps turning… Just three more years, and then elections, right?” The tone, clearly directed at the state’s changing political climate, revealed a sense of unease within the YSRCP ranks.

The comment comes at a time when the TDP government, under CM Chandrababu Naidu, is making strong moves to clean up corruption and hold previous leaders accountable. The arrest of Mithun Reddy, accused by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of being a key conspirator in the liquor policy scam and misusing his position for financial gain, has only added to YSRCP’s growing political discomfort.

Ambati’s outburst seems less like a defense and more like a warning cry, suggesting that YSRCP leaders feel increasingly cornered. With ED and SIT reports mounting, and the TDP holding firm administrative control, the YSRCP’s usual rhetoric is failing to find ground.

Ironically, instead of addressing the serious charges levelled against their MP, the party’s leaders are busy playing the victim card. Their narrative now leans heavily on political persecution, hoping sympathy will overshadow the shocking financial irregularities under their watch.

With elections approaching, and TDP regaining trust among the public, YSRCP’s sarcasm may be nothing more than the frustration of a party watching its political empire crumble, one arrest at a time.