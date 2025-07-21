x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
View all stories
Home > Politics

“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip

Published on July 21, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip
image
“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline
image
Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?

“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip

Ambati Rambabu

With the arrest of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Mithun Reddy in the high-profile AP liquor scam case, political tensions are reaching a boiling point. As the investigation deepens, exposing alleged money trails, hawala links, and abuse of power, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seems to have rattled its opponents. The desperation is now evident in public statements by YSRCP leaders, particularly from former minister Ambati Rambabu.

In a recent public remark laced with frustration and sarcasm, Rambabu questioned, “Are we anti-national forces?” He went on to say, “Time keeps turning… Just three more years, and then elections, right?” The tone, clearly directed at the state’s changing political climate, revealed a sense of unease within the YSRCP ranks.

The comment comes at a time when the TDP government, under CM Chandrababu Naidu, is making strong moves to clean up corruption and hold previous leaders accountable. The arrest of Mithun Reddy, accused by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of being a key conspirator in the liquor policy scam and misusing his position for financial gain, has only added to YSRCP’s growing political discomfort.

Ambati’s outburst seems less like a defense and more like a warning cry, suggesting that YSRCP leaders feel increasingly cornered. With ED and SIT reports mounting, and the TDP holding firm administrative control, the YSRCP’s usual rhetoric is failing to find ground.

Ironically, instead of addressing the serious charges levelled against their MP, the party’s leaders are busy playing the victim card. Their narrative now leans heavily on political persecution, hoping sympathy will overshadow the shocking financial irregularities under their watch.

With elections approaching, and TDP regaining trust among the public, YSRCP’s sarcasm may be nothing more than the frustration of a party watching its political empire crumble, one arrest at a time.

Next Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet Previous “I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
else

TRENDING

image
“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline
image
Samantha and Nandini Reddy Film on Cards

Latest

image
Photos : Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip
image
“I Am an Accidental Actor”: Pawan Kalyan Opens Up at Hari Hara Veera Mallu Press Meet
image
Ravi Teja’s Non-Theatrical Market: A Huge Decline
image
Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?

Most Read

image
“Are We Anti-Nationals?” Ambati Rambabu’s Rant Reflects YSRCP’s Panic as TDP Tightens Grip
image
Who will be arrested next in liquor scam ?
image
Language Row Intensifies as Southern Politicians Clash Over Hindi Imposition

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks