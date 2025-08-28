Arjun Chakravarthy Gears Up for a Grand Worldwide Release

The much-awaited sports drama Arjun Chakravarthy is all set to hit theatres with strong buzz. Directed by Vikrant Rudra and starring Vijaya Ramaraju in the lead role, the film is produced by Srini Gubbala with high production values.

Even before its release, the movie made India proud by winning 46 international awards across 14 film festivals.

With its powerful story, emotional depth, and impactful promotions, the film has already created huge excitement among audiences.

The film’s promotional content has generated great interest, and audiences are eagerly waiting for its release.

Releasing worldwide on August 29, Arjun Chakravarthy is carrying excellent buzz, and more theatres are being added in the USA to meet the growing demand.