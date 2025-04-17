Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi – Good Chance Of BO Revival

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi gears up for its global release tomorrow. The makers piqued the interest of the audience with aggressive promotions and an impressive trailer for the film that promises to be an emotional and action-packed cinematic experience.

At its heart, the film explores the deeply emotional bond between a mother and son, with their conflict serving as a first-of-its-kind subject in Telugu cinema particularly involving mother and son. The casting of Vijayashanthi in the mother’s role is already being hailed as a masterstroke — as she adds grace to the character. The Lady Superstar will also be seen in Action in the film and that makes things even more exciting.

The team is upbeat about the film’s final 20 minutes, calling them a major highlight of the movie. Adding to the buzz, Jr NTR recently watched the film and spoke very high about the climax, which has only amplified the hype.

Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri and produced on a grand scale by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is promising to be a compelling watch that could leave a strong impact at the box office.

It may be the one film that could revive the box office if everything goes well.