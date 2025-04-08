Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi: Kalyan Ram 2.0

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s much-anticipated film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi has received a U/A censor certificate and is set to captivate with an emotional, thrilling and action-packed narrative.

The film has been expertly crafted with a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes, including title credits and ads, ensuring a crisp and engaging experience. It’s an ideal runtime for a commercial entertainer.

The first half of the movie, running for 1 hour and 8 minutes, introduces the protagonist through a high-octane action sequence that sets an electrifying tone for what’s to come.

This fast-paced start builds tension, with the film’s core conflict swiftly unfolding, grabbing the audience’s attention from the get-go. Vijayashanti’s entry into the story as Kalyan Ram’s mother adds a powerful layer of depth, amplifying the stakes and intensity.

As the second half unfolds over the next 1 hour and 16 minutes, the film takes a more emotional turn, exploring the profound bond between mother and son.

The heartfelt drama flows seamlessly into the film’s action-packed climax, with a jaw-dropping twist that will leave audiences stunned.

Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi also promises a visual spectacle, with Kalyan Ram pulling off some deadly stunts in massive action blocks, ensuring that fans are treated to a larger-than-life cinematic experience.

Kalyan Ram has delivered one of the finest performances of his career, showcasing remarkable versatility in both action and emotional sequences. His portrayal, especially in the final 20 minutes, is sure to give audiences an exhilarating adrenaline rush.

This is undoubtedly Kalyan Ram 2.0, a new, more dynamic version of the actor that leaves a lasting impact.

It will be an absolute visual treat to witness two powerhouse performers like Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi sharing the screen. Moreover, it’s refreshing to see a film that delves into the heartfelt mother-son dynamic, a theme that has been long awaited on the big screen.

Director Pradeep Chilukuri who reportedly capably handled action and drama parts made sure the movie will be technically solid, with Ram Prasad’s spectacular camera work, and B Ajaneesh Loknath’s terrific score, whereas Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu produced the movie on a lavish scale.

With rave censor reports already coming in, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is all set to hit theatres on the 18th of this month, building immense anticipation and expectations from audiences.