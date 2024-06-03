Arrest Perni Nani, Sajjala on counting day, asks TDP

The opposition TDP had asked the election commission to arrest YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and former minister Perni Nani till the counting is over. TDP MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy on Monday said that the two leaders were making provocative statements against the opposition parties.

Ramgopal Reddy said that the two leaders have provoked their party cadre to resort to violence on the day of counting. Sajjala had asked his party counting agents to revolt against the TDP agents at the counting centers. These statements create a law-and-order problem in the state, he said.

The TDP MLC also said that Perni Nani had warned the government employees not voting for the YSR Congress. He said that the employees have voted for the TDP through the postal ballot. The former minister is scaring and threatening the employees, he said.

Ramgopal Reddy said that the ruling YSR Congress is planning violence across the state on the day of counting. They have realised that they are going to be defeated in the election, he said. People in large numbers have voted against the ruling party, he asserted.

The huge turnout of the people at the polling booths was an indication to say that the ruling party is losing the election. The anti-incumbency has increased with the people in large numbers saying bye bye to the ruling party, Ramgopal Reddy asserted.

He wanted the election commission and the State police to take preventive steps and ensure that law-and-order is protected. He also reiterated that both Sajjala and Perni Nani are to be arrested and not allowed to speak to the media during the course of counting on June 4.