Arrogance brought you downfall, Sharmila tells Jagan

Arrogance and ego have brought downfall to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said AP Congress president Y S Sharmila. She took to social media to criticize Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday. She said that there are more leaders in the YSR Congress who criticize her, and her mother Vijayamma. She further said that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s five year rule was marked by insult to the late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was elected as MLA from Pulivendula and wondered why he was not going to the Assembly. She said that the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was in session, but Jagan Mohan Reddy did not attend it. She recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy held a protest in Delhi against atrocities on the YSR Congress leaders. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had said 36 YSR Congress leaders were killed by the NDA government.

Sharmila said that the atrocities that Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming were happening in Andhra Pradesh and they should be handled by the Andhra Pradesh government. She felt that Jagan Mohan Reddy should have given the names of those 36 persons to the government of Andhra Pradesh or the State Assembly, instead of holding a protest in Delhi.

Also Read : Why should anyone support you, Sharmila asks Jagan

She wondered why the YSR Congress leaders were finding fault with her for her remarks on Jagan Mohan Reddy attending the Assembly. She wanted to know why the YSR Congress leaders were criticizing her for her straight talk. She said that she had the right to criticize any party including the ruling party and opposition.

She also blamed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the change of names of Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and damage to the Rajasekhar Reddy’s statues in Andhra Pradesh. She said that NTR statues were damaged during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government so now Y S Rajasekhar Reddy’s statues are damaged now. She also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government had changed the name of NTR for the Health University. Now the present NDA government has changed the YSR name for the Health University, she said.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh in the last five years. He did not create a price stabilization fund with Rs 3 lakh crore as corpus fund. She also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy government had also promised to keep Rs 4 lakh crore for crop insurance but did not create it. The Jala Yajnam programme of late Rajasekhar Reddy was also withdrawn by Jagan Mohan Reddy government, she said.

She also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had mortgaged the interests of the state to the BJP. She wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy had tied up with the BJP leaders in the last five years. She said that she would keep criticizing Jagan Mohan Reddy as and when there is an issue.