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Home > Movie News

Ashish DeThadi Glimpse: Hits Like Thunder

Published on March 24, 2026 by swathy

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Ashish DeThadi Glimpse: Hits Like Thunder

Producers Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations continue their legacy with their new film DeThadi. Ashish of Rowdy Boys and Love Me fame plays the lead in the movie directed by newcomer Aditya Rao Gangasani. After receiving warm appreciation for the first look, the makers have now unveiled the First Glimpse that hits like thunder.

The glimpse delves into the world of Ghannu Bhai, a drummer whose life moves to the beat of his own rhythm. He isn’t portrayed just as a performer but as a guardian of culture, identity, and dignity.

Rather than focusing on the usual mainstream canvas, the film turns its lens toward a vibrant yet often-overlooked ecosystem- the drummers who fuel Hyderabad’s festivities, processions, and street celebrations. The glimpse delicately reveals the pride and quiet honour these artistes carry, suggesting a story rooted as much in self-respect as in sound.

The film embraces an authentic, lived-in tone, capturing the pulse of Hyderabad’s cultural soundscape. The protagonist’s rough-edged appearance reflects the grit of street life, while the mood is infused with the colours and energy of local festivities.

Ashish steps into a full-fledged mass avatar, speaking in organic Hyderabadi slang and showcasing an impressive physical and stylistic transformation. His screen presence stands out, elevated further by the grand visual treatment and high production values.

Prasanna Kumar Bezawada serves as the screenplay writer, dialogue writer, and creative head, while Junaid Kumar’s pounding musical beats amplify the narrative’s intensity.

With its grounded storytelling and flavourful presentation, the First Glimpse sets strong expectations for DeThadi, which is currently progressing in its shoot.

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