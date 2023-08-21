Ashish3 launched: An Unexplored Horror Love Story

After making a confident debut with Rowdy Boys, actor Ashish Reddy will next be seen in a youthful entertainer titled Selfish. The film’s shoot is currently progressing at brisk pace and almost 50% shoot is over. Now the actor is all set to begin his next adventure, a never attempted romantic horror story. Blockbuster Balagam makers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy will be bankrolling this project under DilRaju Productions banner. Shirish presenting the film.

This exciting project launched today with a formal pooja ceremony. Director Trivikram Srinivas attended as chief guest for the launch. Producers Chinna Babu, Naga Vamsi and others attended the event. This project sees bunch of ace technicians handling technical department. Legendary musician and academy award winner MM Keeravani will be composing the tunes for the film.

Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram will be handling the cinematography. It looks like makers roped in best of the best technicians for this horror love story. Brilliant Art director Avinash Kolla will be working for the film. The film will be helmed by Arun Bhimavarapu. More details about cast and crew will be announced soon.