Ashish’s DeThadi Interesting Glimpse Poster

Young hero Ashish who made his mark with films like Rowdy Boys and Love Me is presently starring in a rustic and culturally rooted Hyderabad based film DeThadi, being produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations with Aditya Rao Gangasani making his directorial debut. The project is swiftly moving through its shoot.

Meanwhile, the makers have sealed a key date. Glimpse of the film drops on March 24th. To mark the announcement, the team unveiled an interesting poster that certainly elevates the buzz, capturing the protagonist mid fire-breathing, promising a glimpse packed with raw intensity and mass appeal.

Ashish sports a completely transformed avatar, embracing rugged styling and the unmistakable Hyderabadi slang to add authenticity to the character. The film’s music is scored by Junaid Kumar, while Prasanna Kumar Bezawada strengthens the backbone of the narrative by handling the screenplay, dialogues, and overall creative supervision.

More details about the cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon as the film progresses.