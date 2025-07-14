x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Politics

Ashok Gajapathi Raju named as Goa governor

Published on July 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Ashok Gajapathi Raju named as Goa governor

Gajapathi Raju

As per the latest reports from New Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party has finalized seasoned TDP leader and former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the new governor of Goa state as a matter to fulfill the promise due to the key alliance between the two parties both at the centre and the state. He will replace PS Sreedharan Pillai soon to chair the gubernatorial post.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju has a long standing political career and served as a state minister during the TDP government. He is one of the fewest old guards in TDP and has been with Chandrababu Naidu since the inception of the party. In 2014, he won as Member of Parliament from Vizianagaram constituency and was inducted into Modi’s cabinet as Minister for Civil Aviation. In 2019, he lost from the same constituency and thereafter turned inactive as her daughter took over his political legacy. He didn’t contest in 2024 elections and hardly took part in any political activities due to age factor.

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has been lobbying with the BJP to nominate Ashok Gajapathi Raju as a governor due to the latter’s unblemished political career and his decades administrative and legislative experience. The party high command has considered both Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as recommendations for the governor post. Finally, Ashok was finalized by the Central Government.

Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant governor of Ladakh and Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, an academic and political thinker, has been named as the new Governor of Haryana. According to the official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan, all appointments will take effect from from the dates the respective appointees assume charge of their offices. The formal oath-taking ceremonies will take place very soon.

Next Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed? Previous Will Pawan Kalyan Promote HHVM in Hindi?
else

TRENDING

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Latest

image
K Ramp Glimpse: Kiran Abbavaram’s Satirical Attempt
image
Exclusive Interview with Praveena Paruchuri & Manoj Chandra
image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Is NBK’s Akhanda 2 Getting Postponed?

Most Read

image
Reverse Alimony: Husband Asks PCS Officer to Pay Up—Finally, Some ‘Equality’?
image
Perni Nani Sparks Political Firestorm with Personal Attacks and Veiled Threats
image
Ashok Gajapathi Raju named as Goa governor

Related Articles

Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations