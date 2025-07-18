x
Politics

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Resigns from TDP Following Appointment as Goa Governor

Published on July 18, 2025 by swathy

Ashok Gajapathi Raju Resigns from TDP Following Appointment as Goa Governor

In a significant political development, senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has officially resigned from the party. His resignation comes in the wake of his appointment as the Governor of Goa. Ashok Gajapathi Raju tendered his resignation from both the primary membership of the TDP and his position in the party’s Politburo. He communicated this decision in a formal letter addressed to TDP Andhra Pradesh President Palla Srinivasa Rao.

In his emotionally charged letter, Raju expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve the party for so many decades. He mentioned that it was a privilege and honor to have worked for the TDP, contributing to its journey and serving the people. He also thanked the Central Government for entrusting him with the responsibilities of the gubernatorial post.

A Loyal TDP Veteran Since Its Inception

Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been an integral part of the TDP since the party’s inception in 1982. Coming from a prominent political family in Andhra Pradesh, he has had a long and illustrious career in politics. Raju served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for seven terms and was also elected once as a Member of Parliament (MP). During the TDP’s tenure in power in the state, he held several ministerial portfolios.

In 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha and went on to serve as the Union Minister for Civil Aviation in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. In the 2019 general elections, however, Raju stepped aside from electoral politics and instead fielded his daughter as a candidate.

Although he has kept a low profile in recent years, Raju remained a respected figure within the TDP. Recognizing his long-standing service and loyalty, the party proposed his name for the gubernatorial post. Given TDP’s current significance within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, the proposal received swift approval from the Union Government.

With this appointment, Ashok Gajapathi Raju now transitions from active politics to a constitutional role, bringing his vast administrative experience and political acumen to the office of the Governor of Goa.

