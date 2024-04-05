Ashok Galla to do a quirky NRI tale for Sithara Entertainments

Spread the love

Sithara Entertainments have established themselves as a very popular and esteemed production house in last 8 years. They have made popular blockbuster films like Bheemlanayak, DJ Tillu, Tillu Square and have been producing films with all popular heroes of Telugu Cinema. They have plans to expand to other languages as well.

Now, they have announced their next film, Production No.27 with Ashok Galla, on the occasion of his birthday on 5th April. Ashok Galla debuted with Hero and he is the nephew of Superstar Mahesh Babu. In this film, he will be seen in a quirky character say makers.

The poster designed for announcement is also creative and unique. Moreover, critically acclaimed actress for her performances in MAD and Lover, Sri Gouri Priya is going to female lead in the movie.

Debutant writer-director Udbhav will be debuting as director with this film. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. We wish the young actor all the success at the box office with this project.