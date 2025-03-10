Ashok Leyland to Inaugurate Vehicle Body Building Unit in AP

In a major development for industrial growth in Krishna district, Ashok Leyland is set to inaugurate its vehicle body building unit in the Mallavalli Industrial Estate on the 19th of this month. This move comes after prolonged delays due to administrative hurdles during the previous government’s tenure.

The unit, spread across 75 acres, was nearly 80% completed between 2014 and 2019. However, the change in government in 2019 led to increased land rates and procedural challenges, causing Ashok Leyland to halt its operations. With the new coalition government in power, efforts have been made to revive stalled industrial projects in the Mallavalli Industrial Corridor.

Local TDP MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao played a crucial role in convincing Ashok Leyland representatives to resume operations. The TDP government has been actively engaging with industries to restore confidence and attract investments back to the region.

The inauguration of this unit is expected to generate significant employment opportunities and boost the industrial ecosystem in Krishna district. The Mallavalli Industrial Corridor, initially developed on 1,400 acres during the previous TDP government, had faced setbacks under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. However, the current administration is determined to revitalize the area and promote industrial growth.