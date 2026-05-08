Ashu Reddy comes with a New Surprise

Ashu Reddy landed into a big controversy after a Telugu-based-NRI filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly cheating for Rs 9.35 crores on the name of marriage. The investigation is currently going on. Ashu Reddy issued a statement that she has nothing to do with those transactions. In a sudden surprise, Ashu Reddy took her Instagram page to post her engagement pictures. Ashu Reddy posed with her engagement ring but she did not reveal the identity of her would be husband. When the case is under investigation, Ashu Reddy surprised everyone with her new engagement post. More details awaited.