Asian Group Founder Narayan Das Narang breathes his Last

Noted distributor turned film producer and the founder of Asian Group, Narayan Das Narang breathed his last today morning. He has been suffering from health-related issues for the past few days and he is being treated in Star Hospitals in Hyderabad. Narayan Das Narang is one of the leading financiers and distributors of Telugu cinema. Asian Cinemas produced films like Love Story and Lakshya. Nagarjuna’s The Ghost is currently in shooting mode.

Narayan Das Narang is 76 years old due to age-related illness. Narayan Das Narang started his career as a financier in 1980s and he financed over 650 films. He is the Chairman of AMB Cinemas, the leading multiplex in Hyderabad. The last rites will be held this evening in Mahaprasthanam. Several Tollywood celebrities expressed their grief on the demise of Narayan Das Narang. His son Sunil Narang is taking care of distribution and film production for a long time. Rest in peace Narayan Das Narang garu.