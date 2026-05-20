Asian Suniel Steps down from Telangana Film Chamber

A series of recent incidents kept top producer, distributor Suniel Narang at a spot. His tongue slip created a controversy across Tollywood circles. Asian Suniel has stepped down from the position of Telangana Film Chamber President. He cited that he is pressured to take decisions to please few office bearers which cannot be done anymore. Asian Suniel also revealed that his health is not supporting further to take these responsibilities.

“The Chamber should run on anonymous decisions which are not happening therefore please relieve me with immediate effect. I am suggesting Sekar or Vijendar to take charge immediately” told the statement of Suniel Narang. He has been a big player in Telangana distribution circles and over the years, Suniel Narang has invested big money in theatres. He partnered with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and Vijay Deverakonda in establishing theatres in various cities.