ASOV is a gripping emotional action tale

Nandamuri Kalyanram has expressed high confidence on his upcoming action entertainer Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi. Even Jr.NTR at the pre-release event, has stated that he saw the film and loved NKR’s performance, especially, in the final 20 minutes. The movie trailer has been trending everywhere creating sky high expectations on the film.

The Pradeep Chilukuri directorial is produced on a lavish scale by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu. Both the producers have interacted with the media about the film. They stated that they started the production of the film with a goal to produce a huge commercial action entertainer with NKR.

As soon as they heard the story from Pradeep, they wanted to approach Vijayashanti for the mother role. They revealed that even NKR insisted on Vijayashanti playing the mother role and once, the script looked perfect, then only they took it to the sets. They stated that the process of writing and development was memorable.

Also, they expressed confidence on the movie resonating with every son and every mother. They stated that the core emotional plot is moving and the pay-off for the characters in the final 20 minutes will be so moving because of the bond they have established from the first frame.

Further they have revealed that they saw the film and are happy that Pradeep made the film much better than they have imagined. They remarked NKR’s performance, Vijayashanti, Ajaneesh Loknath’s BGM and three big episodes in second half as major highlights of the film. The high-octane action entertainer is releasing on 18th April.